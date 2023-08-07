Prime Bank and BIDA partners to provide one stop banking services for foreign investors

Prime Bank has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) to provide one stop banking service to foreign investors.

This partnership will facilitate the foreign investors with a sophisticated banking solutions that ranges from online bank account and temporary bank account opening to an exclusive transactional service to ease their operations, reads a press release.

Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) was present as the chief guest in the MoU signing ceremony which was held at the BIDA Conference Room, Agargaon, Dhaka.

Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, deputy managing director of Prime Bank and Engr Jibon Krishna Saha Roy, director general of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Commenting on this partnership, Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, deputy managing director of Prime Bank said, "This partnership with BIDA will open up the doors for Prime Bank to proudly contribute in the facilitation of investment in Bangladesh. As a leading bank in Bangladesh for over 28 years, Prime Bank is committed towards ensuring greater contribution, development and impact in the economy."