Premier Cement wins Silver Award in Manufacturing Category

Premier Cement Mills PLC has won the silver medal of 9th ICSB National award 2021 for Corporate Governance Excellence.

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh awarded the winning companies on 17 December at Saturday, held in the Ball Room of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka, read a press release.

Mohammed Amirul Haque, Managing Director of Premier Cement Mills PLC, received the award from the Chief Guest of the event, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister, Mr. Salman Fazlur Rahman, M.P.

President of Bangladesh Cricket Board Mr. Nazmul Hasan Papon, M.P, Planning Minister, M. A. Mannan M.P was also present in the event.