Corporates

19 January, 2023, 08:10 pm
Engineers visit Premier Cement factories in Munshiganj and Narayanganj 

Local engineers visited Premier Cement factories in Munshiganj and Narayanganj.

Some 100 engineers visited the Premier Cement factory in Munshiganj and 50 engineers visited the factory in Narayanganj on 15-17 January, reads a press release.

Managing Director of Premier Cement Md Amirul Haque, Technical head AGM Shohel Mahmud Bhuiyan, head of Factory Quality Control Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, head of Bag Plant- Syed Rifat-e-Momin and many others were present on the occasion.
 

Premier Cement

