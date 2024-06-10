PPP Authority, CPA and IFC sign TASA for establishment, operation of Laldia container terminal at Chittagong Port through PPP Model

The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Authority, under the Prime Minister's Office, signed an agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for providing Transaction Advisory Services for the project titled "Establishment and Operation of Laldia Container Terminal at Chittagong Port through PPP Model" today (10 June).

This agreement aims to obtain assistance in detailed technical, legal, and financial due diligence, alongside a scoping study on the environmental and social impacts of the proposed PPP Project. The goal of the study is to develop a bankable transaction structure and select qualified private partners for the establishment and operation of the Laldia Container Terminal at Chittagong Port through the PPP model.

Among others, Dr Md Mushfiqur Rahman, CEO of the PPP Authority; Nafiul Hasan, Director General-1 (Additional Secretary), PMO; Commodore M Fazlar Rahman, (C), BSP, Psc, Bn, Member, CPA; Thomas Lubeck, Regional Manager, PPP Transaction Advisory Services, Asia, IFC; Moazzam Ahmed Mekan, Hub Leader, PPPs, South Asia, IFC; A K M Abul Kalam Azad, Director General, PPP Authority; Md. Anwarul Habib, Director General, PPP Authority; and other high officials from the PPP Authority, Ministry of Shipping, CPA, PMO, and IFC were present at the signing ceremony.

The main objective of the Laldia Container Terminal project at Chattogram Port is to enhance the container handling capacity of Chittagong Port through the construction of a container terminal at the Laldia area. The project will also strengthen the port logistics capacity of Bangladesh. The global private operator will design, build, finance, operate, and transfer the terminal on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis. The project will create numerous jobs during construction and operations. It will also boost economic growth, streamline supply chains and will attract foreign investment, and enhance logistical capacity. 

