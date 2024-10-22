Prime mover-trailer workers call off strike after 34 hours

The prime mover and trailer drivers and assistants have called off their strike today (22 October), ending their agitation for employment letters, photo identity cards, and the government-announced minimum wage.

The strike was withdrawn after discussions with officials at Chattogram Port.

Salim Khan, president of the labour union said, "We have suspended the strike following assurances from higher authorities that our demands will be met by Thursday. However, if these promises are not fulfilled, we will resume the strike."

The strike, which began at 6am yesterday, had brought the transportation of import and export goods to a halt. No vehicles carrying imported goods could leave Chattogram Port, and export containers from various depots could not be transported.

Operations at the port were disrupted for 34 hours due to the strike.

Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Faruk said transportation activities had been paralysed since Monday morning.

"Despite a meeting between port authorities and the labor union on Monday night, no agreement could be reached. However, a subsequent meeting held on Tuesday afternoon resulted in the suspension of the strike," he added.

Ruhul Amin Sikder Biplab, secretary general of Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association (BICDA), said, "Approximately 2,000 TEUs are transported daily from export container depots to the port, while around 800 containers of imported goods are brought to the depots.

"Due to the strike, these activities were suspended entirely on Monday. However, transportation resumed on Tuesday afternoon following the withdrawal of the strike."

According to Ctg Port officials, over 3,000 containers of imported goods are delivered daily. While the delivery process continued during the strike, transport workers were unable to remove the goods from the port, leading to a backlog of over 34 hours.

