Prime mover-trailer workers call off strike after 34 hours

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 07:07 pm

Related News

Prime mover-trailer workers call off strike after 34 hours

Chittagong Port resumes normal operations as import and export goods transportation restarts

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 07:07 pm
Representational image. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Representational image. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The prime mover and trailer drivers and assistants have called off their strike today (22 October), ending their agitation for employment letters, photo identity cards, and the government-announced minimum wage. 

The strike was withdrawn after discussions with officials at Chattogram Port.

Salim Khan, president of the labour union said, "We have suspended the strike following assurances from higher authorities that our demands will be met by Thursday. However, if these promises are not fulfilled, we will resume the strike." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The strike, which began at 6am yesterday, had brought the transportation of import and export goods to a halt. No vehicles carrying imported goods could leave Chattogram Port, and export containers from various depots could not be transported. 

Operations at the port were disrupted for 34 hours due to the strike.

Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Faruk said transportation activities had been paralysed since Monday morning. 

"Despite a meeting between port authorities and the labor union on Monday night, no agreement could be reached. However, a subsequent meeting held on Tuesday afternoon resulted in the suspension of the strike," he added.

Ruhul Amin Sikder Biplab, secretary general of Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association (BICDA), said, "Approximately 2,000 TEUs are transported daily from export container depots to the port, while around 800 containers of imported goods are brought to the depots. 

"Due to the strike, these activities were suspended entirely on Monday. However, transportation resumed on Tuesday afternoon following the withdrawal of the strike." 

According to Ctg Port officials, over 3,000 containers of imported goods are delivered daily. While the delivery process continued during the strike, transport workers were unable to remove the goods from the port, leading to a backlog of over 34 hours.
 

Top News

Chattogram Port / strike / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

4d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

1h | Videos
Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

2h | Videos
‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

3h | Videos
Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

3h | Videos