Chattogram prime mover workers' strike continues for second day

The transportation of import and export goods at Chattogram Port remains at a standstill for the second consecutive day as the prime mover workers continued their strike this morning (22 October), demanding job appointment letters, photo ID cards, and government-declared wages.

The strike, called by the Chattogram District Prime Mover Trailer, Concrete Mixer, Flatbed, and Dump Truck Workers Union, began at 6am yesterday (21 October).

No export goods have been transported from private depots to the port, nor have any import-laden containers left the port for depots which has now created a deadlock in the Chattogram Port.

Abul Khayer, the secretary of the Chattogram District Prime Mover Trailer, Concrete Mixer, Flatbed, and Dump Truck Workers Union, said, "Due to our strike, the transportation of import goods from Chattogram Port to different routes across the country has stopped. No vehicles carrying export goods have arrived either."

"A meeting was held last night with senior officials of various organisations at Chattogram Port, but no solution was reached. The Chattogram Port Authority has called another meeting today at 12pm, where discussions will continue regarding our demands. A decision will be made on whether to continue or withdraw the strike after the meeting" he added.

Attempts to contact Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Faruq were unsuccessful as he did not respond.

Ruhul Amin Sikder Biplob, secretary general of the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA), told TBS, "Every day, around 2,000 TEUs of export containers are transported from depots to the port. Similarly, around 800 import-laden containers are brought to depots. Since Monday morning, the transportation of goods has been suspended due to the strike."

According to Chattogram Port data, more than 3,000 import-laden containers are delivered daily. Although container loading and unloading operations from ships inside the port are running normally, no goods-carrying vehicles are leaving the port.