Ctg port restores serial system for lighter vessels

The Bangladesh Water Transport Coordination Cell (BWTCC) has reinstated the serial system for transporting goods via lighter vessels from Chattogram Port to various naval destinations across the country.

Now, with the new system in place, importers can no longer choose their vessels freely. Instead, they must use the vessel allocated in the serial order.

The new system was officially launched by Commodore Mohammad Maksud Alam, director general of the Department of Shipping, today at Agrabad in Chattogram, with representatives from three key associations – the Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners Association, Coastal Vessel Owners Association, and Inland Vessel Owners Association of Chattogram – as well as ship owners and local agents in attendance.

Alongside the relaunch, BWTCC has finalised shipping rates for 37 destinations from Chattogram's outer anchorage. The new rates reflect an average reduction of approximately 6% compared to previous charges, effective from 4 November.

The freight rate from Chattogram's outer anchorage to Dhaka, Narayanganj, and Muktarpur (Munshiganj) has been reduced from Tk574 to Tk550 per tonne.

Barishal's rate has dropped from Tk580 to Tk551, Bhola from Tk720 to Tk684, and Taltali in Barguna from Tk1,035 to Tk984.

The serial system was inaugurated by allocating the lighter vessel "Lily 7" for goods transportation from Kutubdia to Ashuganj.

Commodore Maksud Alam said, "The 'Goods Transport Policy 2024' was developed to ensure order in cargo transportation from Chattogram Port. According to the policy, only lighter vessels belonging to industrial owners can operate outside the BWTCC serial; others must adhere to it."

He added, "Bulkhead cargo transport from Chattogram Port is prohibited. Due to limited manpower, this rule has been challenging to enforce consistently. Actions would be taken if any breaches were reported to the Department of Shipping."

Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners Association President Sayeed Ahmed said despite past challenges, all stakeholders would work to ensure transparency and accountability in cargo transport.

"Serial system does not imply a syndicate," he said, adding that the new system has been implemented to maintain order in ship operations.

The absence of the serial system for a year had led to reduced transport costs, but prices remained unchanged. This affected ship owners significantly, with some vessels even going to scrap, he noted.

"The three associations have now reached a consensus to reduce rates by an average of 6%, with some routes seeing reductions of 25–30%. From now on, ship owners will not face harassment or be subject to irregularities, favouritism, or discrimination," he also said.

Md Manjurul Kabir, chief engineer and ship supervisor of the Department of Shipping was present at the event as special guest.

Previously, cargo transport by lighter vessels was managed by the Water Transport Cell.

In 2022, the High Court suspended the cell's activities due to allegations of syndicates, irregularities, and corruption, leading the Inland Vessel Owners Association of Chattogram to leave the organisation.

Since 2023, the three associations have been managing vessel allocation independently, with freight rates negotiated between importers and ship owners, leading to a decrease in rates by an average of 20%.

Around 2,500 lighter ships transport goods from Chattogram Port's outer anchorage to 37 destinations across the country, of which 400 ships are owned by industrial companies.