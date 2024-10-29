4 hazardous cargo containers cleared from Ctg port after 14 years

Four containers containing highly flammable and hazardous cargo, which had been stuck at the Chattogram Port for 14 years, have finally been cleared.

Following intensive monitoring and efforts, the containers were successfully auctioned on Sunday (28 October), reads a press statement from the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Officials from the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) and the Ministry of Shipping expressed relief at this breakthrough and thanked the NBR for their assistance.

On 1 October, during a joint meeting between the port and customs authorities, the chairman of the NBR was urged to intervene and expedite the clearance of these containers.

At the meeting, CPA chairman expressed concerns that if these containers were not removed quickly, the port could face a situation similar to the Beirut port disaster.

Imported in 2012, these containers had been the subject of multiple auction attempts, but could not be sold due to various complexities.