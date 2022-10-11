Pay Hajj finance loan, DPS instalment through Nagad

Photo: Courtesy

The customers of Nagad and Hajj Finance Company Limtied will be allowed to deposit their loan instalments or pay the instalments of savings deposit for Hajj via Nagad app.

The agreement between the financial institution and digital company was signed at the head office of the Hajj Finance in Dilkusha in the city recently, said a press release.

The mobile financial service of the Postal Department, Nagad Limited, has signed an agreement with financial institution Hajj Finance to provide services to aspiring Hajj pilgrims from Bangladesh and help ease the process of saving money for pilgrimage.

In future, the customers of Hajj Finance will be entitled to DPS facility through Nagad app and Nagad customers will get facilities of purchasing nano loans, microloans, retail loans and SME loans.

Chief Commercial Officer of Nagad Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief of Payment Division Mohammad Mahbub Sobhan, and Deputy General Manager (IFO Insurance) Md Bayezid joined the signing ceremony.

On behalf of Hajj Finance, its Managing Director Khandaker Rumi Ehsanul Haque, Deputy Managing Director Mashi-Uddoula and Executive Vice President AFA Md Shafiuddin were present there among other high officials of the company.

"Nagad has always come up with a variety of facilities relating to mobile banking activities based on Islamic Shariah. For those who are willing to perform Hajj, Nagad has once again brought good news," said Nagad's Chief Business Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman, dwelling on the new service of facilitating loan of Hajj Finance or paying deposits via Nagad app.

"From now on, the customers will be able to receive any service of Hajj Finance sitting at home. No additional time will be spent for receiving loans or paying the instalments of DPS for Hajj," he added.

Digital financial service of the Postal Department Nagad has been running, for the past three years, 'Nagad Islamic Account', under the supervision of a Shariah monitoring committee.

The customers of Nagad Islamic Account can now deposit as savings their hard-earned money without taking interest as per Shariah. At the same time, transport and other costs of performing Hajj and Umrah can be paid easily from these accounts.

The customers can also deposit the premium for Islamic Life Insurance through these accounts sitting at home.