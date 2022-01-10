Palli Sanchay Bank celebrates Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 06:19 pm

Palli Sanchay Bank celebrates Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 06:19 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Palli Sanchay Bank organised a discussion meeting on the occasion of Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Monoday (10 January).

The meeting, held at the conference room of the head office of the bank, was presided over by Managing Director of the bank Khondoker Ataur Rahman, reads a press release.

Shaheedul Islam, deputy managing director, Dipankar Roy, general manager, Asit Ranjan Pal, consultant and other officials spoke on various aspects of Bangabandhu's return home. 

In his speech, Khondoker Ataur Rahman paid deep tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the great architect of Bangladesh's independence, on the historic day of his return to the country.

At the same time, in the midst of the celebrations of Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of independence, he called upon all to fulfill their responsibilities with honesty and sincerity in the path directed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to build Bangabandhu's exploitation-free, poverty-free, hunger-free golden Bengal.

Officers/employees of all levels of the bank's Head Office participated in the function.

 

