Padma Bank appoints Muhammed Ali as advisor

The Padma Bank has recently appointed Muhammed Ali as advisor.

Muhammed Ali is a professional banker with 38+ years of rewarding multi-dimensional experience in banking and other fields of management.

Prior to his appointment, he was the managing director and CEO of UCB. He was also the managing director of Social Islami Bank and before that, he was the managing director of Shahjalal Islami Bank.

Muhammed Ali started his career with Sonali Bank as a probationary officer in 1977.

He capitalised the opportunities to work with many other banks like, National Bank, National Credit Ltd (subsequently emerged as NCC bank), Standard Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank and Social Islami Bank.

Throughout his career Ali has held different senior management positions in the arena of Foreign Exchange, International Division, General Banking Operations including commendable exposure in branch banking and financial administration.

He demonstrated his capabilities to work as the Head of Credit, Head of Treasury, Head of International Division and Head of Human Resources Division in few of the banks he worked for.

Muhammed Ali also received multiple awards and gold medals including Helen Keller Research Foundation Award- 2008 & 2009, Atish Dipankar Gold Medal-2007, Mother Teresa Gold Medal-2017.

Global Finance magazine accredited him as the CEO of the year for the South Asia Region in 2014.

He has received numerous overseas trainings including the executive programme in Corporate Governance and Strategic Management from UC Berkley Center for Executive Education and Leadership Programme from Columbia Business School.