Nurul Qayyum, Moshiur Rahman reelected BMFA president, secretary

Nurul Qayyum Khan and Md Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury have been re-elected as president and secretary-general respectively of the 15-member Executive Committee of Bangladesh Marine Fisheries Association (BMFA) for the period of 2023-2025.

Besides, Vice Admiral (Retd) Zahir Uddin Ahmed was elected as the first vice president and Ahasan Iqbal Chowdhury as the 2nd vice president, and Md Nazrul Islam as treasurer of the association.

The election took place on Sunday at the BMFA office in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Nurul Qayyum is also the founder and current president of the Bangladesh Inland container depots Association. He is the Chairman of QNS Global Group.

He is also the ex-vice president of the Chattogram Chamber and ex-director of the Chittagong Stock Exchange.

Bangladesh Marine Fisheries Association (BMFA)

