Nurul Qayyum reelected president of BMFA executive body

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 07:35 pm

Another 10 executive committee member were also elected, recently

Nurul Qayyum khan has been reelected as president and Masiur Rahaman Chowdhury as the secretary general for another term of the executive committee of Bangladesh Marine Fisheries Association (BMFA).

Besides, vice admiral (Rtd) Zahiruddin Ahamed was elected as the senior vice-president and Ahasan Iqbal Chowdhury as the vice-president, said a press release.

Another 10 executive committee member were also elected, recently.

Nurul Qayyum Khan is also president of Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA) and vice president of Chittagong Chamber.

Ex-director of Chittagong Stock Exchange, Nurul Qayyum khan is former director of the Sonali Bank.

He is also managing director Of MN Fishing Ltd and Chairman of Qns group of companies.

