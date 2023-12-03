NRBC Bank launches its Banking services at Siddeshwari and Kaptan Bazar 

03 December, 2023
03 December, 2023
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

NRBC Bank PLC has inaugurated two new sub-branches in Siddheshwari and Kaptan Bazar of Dhaka. Alongside traditional banking services, Shariah-based Islamic banking services will also be available at these new sub-branches. 

The Chairman of the Bank, SM Parvez Tamal, inaugurated the kaptan Bazar sub-branch's operations on Sunday, 3 December, 2023. 

Similarly, Mohammed Adnan Imam, Director and Chairman of the Bank's Executive Committee, inaugurated the Siddheshwari sub-branch. 

The inaugural ceremonies were attended by the Bank's Director AKM. Mostafizur Rahman, AM Saidur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO Golam Awlia, Sheikh Julhas Uddin, Principal of Siddheshwari College, along with ADC of Wari Zone SM Shamim and esteemed clients and local dignitaries.

Chairman SM Parvez Tamal stated that NRBC Bank is the bank of trust for people of all classes and professions. By creating new entrepreneurs and employment opportunities, the Bank contributes to the country's economy through human development using supportive banking services. 

NRBC Bank has made banking services accessible to everyone through the optimal use of technology. 

It is hoped that the opening of the two new branches will further accelerate local businesses and trade.

Mohammed Adnan Imam, director and chairman of the Bank's Executive Committee, mentioned that NRBC Bank is a bank focused on employment-oriented business ventures. 

It is implementing various services to create new entrepreneurs.

Golam Awlia, the bank's managing director and CEO, stated that NRBC Bank serves people from over 1,500 service centers across the country. 

With the opening of two new sub-branches, the bank aims to bring innovative services closer to people.

Notable services provided by NRBC Bank include NRBC Home Loan, Remittance Service, Cash Transactions, Fund Transfer, Utility Bill Payment (Gas, Water, and Electricity), BRTA Fee Collection, Land Registration Fee Collection, Debit and Credit Card Services, and Internet Banking. 

Moreover, all these services are accessible together through the mobile app 'NRBC Planet'. Besides regular banking services, NRBC Bank also provides Islamic banking services across all its branches and sub-branches.

 

