Salextra opens shop at Bashundhara City

E-commerce platform Salextra has launched a shop at Bashundhara Shopping complex recently.

After inaugurating the shop, company's chairman Ashraf Bin Taj said, "This number will increase to twelve after two years. We bring Salextra Lifestyle as a solution to lifestyle change. With this, we can bring the authorized products of global brands to consumers."

Managing Director of Salextra Shakib Arafat said, "Some tech lovers actually want to check the products physically before buying. This shop has been started as a platform for fulfilling this criterion.

On this occasion, Salextra offers a 10% discount on its all products from 19-21 August.

