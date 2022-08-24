Salextra opens shop at Bashundhara City

Corporates

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 11:15 am

Related News

Salextra opens shop at Bashundhara City

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 11:15 am
Salextra opens shop at Bashundhara City

E-commerce platform Salextra has launched a shop at Bashundhara Shopping complex recently. 

After inaugurating the shop, company's chairman Ashraf Bin Taj said, "This number will increase to twelve after two years. We bring Salextra Lifestyle as a solution to lifestyle change. With this, we can bring the authorized products of global brands to consumers."

Managing Director of Salextra Shakib Arafat said, "Some tech lovers actually want to check the products physically before buying. This shop has been started as a platform for fulfilling this criterion. 

On this occasion, Salextra offers a 10% discount on its all products from 19-21 August. 
 

Salextra

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

44m | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

5 years of Rohingya exodus: A people (still) without agency, trapped in a geopolitical tightrope

2h | Panorama
Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

1d | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Munni Saha to join a conversation with TBS

Munni Saha to join a conversation with TBS

19m | Videos
Ukrainian Premier League kicks off amid threat of Russian attacks

Ukrainian Premier League kicks off amid threat of Russian attacks

44m | Videos
Will the new office hours save fuel and electricity?

Will the new office hours save fuel and electricity?

49m | Videos
Best street foods in Dhaka: Part 1

Best street foods in Dhaka: Part 1

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

5
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally

6
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation