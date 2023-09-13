The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

Even though the cost of education can be relatively high when it comes to pursuing higher education in the United States, the allure of studying in this diverse and dynamic nation is undeniable. However, there are several US universities offering both undergraduate and Master's degree programmes that not only maintain high-quality education, but are also affordable for international students.

These budget-friendly institutions stand out due to their commitment to providing an intimate and supportive learning environment. Instead of getting lost in overcrowded lecture halls, you'll become part of a close-knit student community that fosters collaboration and personal growth. Moreover, the lower cost of living in these areas ensures a higher quality of life as you work towards your academic goals.

Let's take a closer look at some of these affordable US universities for international students in 2023:

Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana, is known as "The Colonels." This public university offers both on-site and distance learning options and caters to 1,255 undergraduate students who live on campus, which is one of the safest campuses in the state.

Nicholls State University offers degree programs in various fields such as Science and Technology, Business, Liberal Arts, Nursing, Culinary Arts, and Education. They also provide flexible options like evening MBA, online MBA, and executive MBA.

Scholarships are available based on ACT scores and high school GPA, with annual awards ranging from $3,000 to $5,000. Tuition fees are $4,482.90 per semester for Bachelor's and $4,440.36 per semester for Master's students.

Eastern New Mexico University is an excellent choice for those seeking affordability and diversity. Located in the Southwest, the university offers both on-site and distance learning options. With smaller class sizes, it provides an intimate learning environment where students can easily interact with professors.

Eastern New Mexico University offers a wide range of Bachelor's and Master's Degree programs and provides numerous financial aid opportunities. Tuition fees are $8,568 per year for Bachelor's and $7,110 per year for Master's students.

Brigham Young University operates campuses in Utah, Hawaii, and Idaho. This private research university is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is open to students of all faiths. Students are allowed to work on campus for up to 20 hours per week while maintaining strong academic performance.

A variety of scholarships, including the Russell M. Nelson Scholarship and the Heritage Scholarship, are available for new freshmen based on ACT or SAT scores. Tuition fees are $6,304 per semester for Bachelor's and $14,636 per semester for Master's students in Utah.

Bridgewater State University is conveniently located near Boston, Massachusetts, offering a strong student community and various Financial Aid programs. Notable scholarships include the Horace Mann Merit Scholarship and Presidential Merit Scholarship. Tuition fees are $7,050 per semester for Bachelor's and $488.50 per credit hour for Master's students.

Minnesota State University-Moorhead, situated in Moorhead, Minnesota, welcomes students from 58 countries and provides online learning opportunities for many courses. Scholarships are available for students with financial need. Tuition fees are $8,837 per semester for 12-18 credits.

Mississippi University for Women holds the distinction of being the first public college for women in the United States. Located in Columbus, Mississippi, it offers affordable education with lower debt compared to other regional Southern universities. Major programs include Biology, Business Administration, Communication, Chemistry, Fine Arts, and Culinary Arts. Merit awards are available based on ACT/SAT scores and GPA. Tuition fees are $3,883 per semester for 9-13 credits.

Southwest Minnesota State University, located in Marshall, Minnesota, focuses on liberal arts majors and boasts an active campus life with student residences, clubs, and organizations. Freshman scholarships range from $2,000 to $10,000 based on GPA and ACT scores. Tuition fees are $10,116 per year for Bachelor's and $9,324 per year for Master's students.

Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi, is known for its rich student community, vibrant music scene, amazing food and affordable cost of living. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs, with funding opportunities such as Graduate Assistantships, fellowships, and scholarships. Tuition fees are $4,217 per semester.

Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota, is an ideal choice for outdoor enthusiasts, situated near Bemidji Lake and Minnesotan forests. The university offers 70 Bachelor's and eight Master's degree programs, including distance learning options. Tuition fees are $10,150 for two semesters.

Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, offers scholarships with lower tuition fees for international students based on their GPA. Additional financial aid options are available based on family income. The university provides a broad spectrum of undergraduate and graduate programs. Tuition fees are $7,480 per semester.

Please note that the tuition fees mentioned do not include housing, textbooks, or daily expenses.