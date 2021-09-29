Nine customers get chance to watch T20 World Cup by buying new AKASH connections

Corporates

TBS Report
29 September, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 06:44 pm

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Nine quiz winners have won Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka air tickets by participating in the "Buy AKASH & Go to T20 World Cup" campaign by direct-to-home service provider AKASH.

In the third week of the campaign, three customers have won air tickets buying new Akash connections, said a press release

In addition, ten customers got a 32-inch Samsung Smart TV. AKASH has launched the mega campaign on the occasion of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The prizes were handed over to the winners of the contest at the Head office of AKASH in Dhaka.

"Buy AKASH & Go to T20 World Cup" campaign third week air ticket winners are Ali Ahmed from Sylhet , Mostofa howlader from Jhalokathi and Md Anik Dewan from Tangail.

Ten winners of the campaign respectively won received32 Samsung smart TV.

Beximco Communications' Head of Marketing and Business Development Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, Head of Business Planning and Supply Chain Zia Hasan Khan and Senior Manager, Market Communications Muhammad Muntasir handed over the prizes.

In the six-week campaign starting from 1 September, three quiz winners will get Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka air ticket every week. The next ten winners will get a 32-inch Samsung Smart TV. Along with, if the customers buy AKASH during the campaign and recharge it by 17 October, every customer will get Tk200 cashback.

The ongoing campaign will continue till 12 of October.

AKASH provides its service using the feed of the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 from May, 2019. The one-time price of AKASH Basic and Regular connection is BDT 3,999 and BDT 4,499 respectively. AKASH is being enjoyed with the highest quality pictures and sounds in 64 districts of the country.

