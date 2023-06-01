NHRC, World Vision team up to stop violence against children

World Vision, an international development agency dedicated to child welfare, and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) have signed a memorandum of understanding to end all forms of violence against children and build a country free of child marriage.

A MoU signing ceremony was held on 1 June with National Human Rights Commission Kamal Uddin Ahmed in the chair.

Under this MoU, the organizations will work together for strengthening child marriage monitoring system based on Government's National Action Plan 2018-2030 and prevent violence against children and child marriage nationwide.

They will work to make Child Marriage Prevention Committees fully operational at the local level.

Alternative livelihood opportunities will be created for families prone to child marriage.

It also aim to establish village-union-mahalla free from child marriage.

They will work for formulating rules in the light of the Children Act- 2013 and ensure effective implementation of the Government's National Action Plan 2018-2030 to end child marriage.

Also, they will work to establish separate Directorate for Children etc to ensure child rights and protection and holistic development.

Full time member of the commission Md. Salim Reza, secretary Narayan Chandra Sarkar spoke.

The event was attended by Country Director Suresh Barlett, Senior Director- Operations, Chandan Z Gomez on behalf of World Vision Bangladesh. Apart from that, officials and representatives of World Vision Bangladesh and National Human Rights Commission at various levels were also present. Nishat Sultana, Deputy Director (Advocacy) of World Vision Bangladesh moderated the event.