NHRC, World Vision team up to stop violence against children

Corporates

Press Release
01 June, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 05:36 pm

Related News

NHRC, World Vision team up to stop violence against children

Press Release
01 June, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 05:36 pm
NHRC, World Vision team up to stop violence against children

World Vision, an international development agency dedicated to child welfare, and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) have signed a memorandum of understanding to end all forms of violence against children and build a country free of child marriage.

A MoU signing ceremony was held on 1 June with National Human Rights Commission Kamal Uddin Ahmed in the chair.

Under this MoU, the organizations will work together for strengthening child marriage monitoring system based on Government's National Action Plan 2018-2030 and prevent violence against children and child marriage nationwide.

They will work to make Child Marriage Prevention Committees fully operational at the local level.

Alternative livelihood opportunities will be created for families prone to child marriage.

It also aim to establish village-union-mahalla free from child marriage. 

They will work for formulating rules in the light of the Children Act- 2013 and ensure effective implementation of the Government's National Action Plan 2018-2030 to end child marriage.

Also, they will work to establish separate Directorate for Children etc to ensure child rights and protection and holistic development.

Full time member of the commission Md. Salim Reza, secretary Narayan Chandra Sarkar spoke.

The event was attended by Country Director Suresh Barlett, Senior Director- Operations, Chandan Z Gomez on behalf of World Vision Bangladesh. Apart from that, officials and representatives of World Vision Bangladesh and National Human Rights Commission at various levels were also present. Nishat Sultana, Deputy Director (Advocacy) of World Vision Bangladesh moderated the event.

World Vision / National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

49m | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

1h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

23h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

7h | TBS Stories
Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

1d | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

1d | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria