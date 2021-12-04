Employment for PwDs in Cox’s Bazar stressed

Terming lack of access to employment as a key challenge, speakers at a dialogue called for ensuring the rights of People with Disabilities (PwDs) for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

PwDs still face difficulty in getting jobs because of misconception about their capacity, they said while addressing the dialogue titled 'Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities in humanitarian context' at a Cox's Bazar hotel on Friday.

To leave no one behind is the central, transformative promise of the Sustainable Development Goals. It would be tough to achieve the SDGs without ensuring the rights of PwDs, they observed in the event, jointly organised by Handicap International-Humanity & Inclusion and Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) of Brac.

The participants of the event, held to mark the International Day of Persons with disabilities (IDPD), also called for ensuring disability-friendly infrastructure in and around Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar so that PwDs can move there easily.

The event was held with support of PRIYA (Promoting Rights & Inclusion of Youth & All) – an Organisation of Persons with disabilities based in Cox's Bazar and technically supported by Age & Disability Working Group (ADWG).

Shamsud Douza, deputy RRRC; Nasim Ahmed, ADC; Mackenzie Rowe, BPRM refugee coordinator; Roberts Sila Muthini, head of HCMP of Brac; Rajesh Chandra, programme director of HI; Mansur Chowdhury, founder of Impact Foundation; Lorenzo Leonelli, senior protection officer of Protection Working Group; Shakeb Nabi, country representative of ICCO Cooperation; spoke at the event.

Over 100 representatives from national and international organisations, OPDs and donors attended the event virtually and also in person.

Alexandra Spencer, research officer of Humanitarian Policy Group, presented results of a study on participation and inclusion of Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar.

Citing data of UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) 2021, the event was told that 235.4 million people across the world required various types of humanitarian assistance, 15% of them were PwDs.

According to a study PWG & REACH, 2021 about 12% people at Rohingya camps are PwDs.

The conclusion panel consisting of Krissie, Coordinator of Child Protection sub sector, Lorenzo, Coordinator, PWG, Sakeb, country representative, ICCO Cooperation; Ahsan, OPD member; made a number of recommendations.

The recommendations include ensuing participation of PwDs in the programme and in the workforce; and creating more awareness on changing perceptions among humanitarian agencies, community & sectors on disability inclusion.

An exhibition titled 'Disability Inclusion Innovations' was also held on Best Western Hotel premises in Cox's Bazar on the same day. Products and innovations, developed by People with disabilities and its representative organizations, were put on display where nine organisations participated.