NBR honours IFIC Bank as one of the highest taxpayers

IFIC Bank Limited has been honoured by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as one of the highest taxpayers in the banking sector for 2021-22 fiscal year at the Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU).

Mr Shah A Sarwar, MD and CEO of the IFIC Bank Ltd received the award of recognition from AKM Badiul Alam, director general, Central Intelligence Cell (CIC), National Board of Revenue, held at NBR Tax Zone-1 Conference Hall, reads a press release.

Presided over by Md Iqbal Hossain, commissioner of Taxes, Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU), Rawnak Afroz, commissioner of Taxes, taxes Appeal Zone-2, Dilip Kumar Mandal, CFO, IFIC Bank, Selim Talukder, head of Financial Operations and Taxations, IFIC Bank along with senior officials of large taxpayers unit and other banks were also present in the award giving ceremony.