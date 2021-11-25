Islami Bank / highest taxpayer’ in banking sector

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has been awarded as the highest taxpayer in banking sector in 2020-21 tax year.

The award giving ceremony was held in officers club of Dhaka on Wednesday, where Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal, was present as the chief guest, says a press release.

Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the National Board of Revenue and senior secretary, handed over the crest and tax card to Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of IBBL.

Md Jashim Uddin, president of FBCCI; J Q M Habibullah, deputy managing director and company secretary of IBBL, top officials from ministry of Finance, NBR and different organisations were present on the occasion.