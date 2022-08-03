IDCOL awarded ‘Highest Tax Payer’ under non-bank financial institution category

Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (IDCOL) has been awarded the "Certificate of Appreciation" by Large TaxPayers Unit (LTU), Dhaka of National Board of Revenue (NBR) for being the highest taxpayer under non-bank financial institution category for FY2021-2022.

Shahin Akter, member (Tax Administration and HRM), NBR handed over the award to Alamgir Morshed, executive director and CEO, IDCOL during the ceremony arranged by LTU.

Notably, IDCOL has paid an income tax of Tk178.76 crore during FY2021-22, said a press release.