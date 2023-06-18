NBL town hall meeting held in Sylhet

NBL town hall meeting held in Sylhet

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A town hall meeting was organised with all the branch managers and officers of Sylhet region of National Bank Limited. 

The town hall meeting took place on 17 June in a hotel in Sylhet, said a press release

During the town hall meeting, Md Mehmood Husain, managing director & CEO of the bank, provided guidance to the bank's management and executive officers on the recovery of overdue loans, future planning deposits mobilisation and loans, and ensuring the highest level of customer service. 

He discussed in detail the bank's business activities and strategic initiatives for overall growth and development.

Among them, Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, head of Human Resource Department and SEVP, Krishna Kamal Ghose, EVP & head of FAD, along with AKM Salah Uddin Khan, SVP & head of marketing division were also present at the town hall meeting.

 

