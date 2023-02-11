National Bank holds Business review meeting

The Business Review Meeting of National Bank Limited's Dhaka North and corporate branches was held on 11 February at the National Bank Training Institute (NBTI) at New Eskaton in Dhaka. 

Managing Director and CEO of NBL Md Mehmood Husain was present as the chief guest at the meeting. 

Deputy Managing Directors of NBL Syed Rois Uddin and Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury were also present in the meeting. 

Managers of National Bank's Dhaka North Branches, Regional Managers, Managers of Corporate Branches along with Head Office Divisional Heads participated in the meeting. 

In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the action plan till December this year. The participants in the meeting expressed their determination to work tirelessly in the current year to expand the bank's business, recover classified loans and achieve the target.

National Bank

