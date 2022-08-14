Nagad wins Creative Communication Award-2022 in five categories

Corporates

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 04:37 pm

Nagad wins Creative Communication Award-2022 in five categories

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 04:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Nagad has won the 'Commward-Excellence in Creative Communication Award', a flagship initiative of the Bangladesh Brand Forum in 2022. The organization has received these recognitions across five categories for innovative and creative communication campaigns, reads a press release. 

Bangladesh Brand Forum, in cooperation with the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and The Daily Star, organized the 11th edition of the 'Commward-Excellence in Creative Communication Award'. The 'Commward Award' is regarded as the most prestigious award in the country's creative communication industry.

The Communication Summit-2022 and Commward-Excellence in Creative Communication Award were held at the Sheraton Garden Hotel in Dhaka on Saturday. The event gathered over 700 communication and marketing enthusiasts from throughout the country.

Nagad won a total of five awards at the 11th edition of 'Commward-2022 Award' organized by the Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF). Among them, the fintech company won Silver in the PR category, Bronze in Copywriting category, Bronze in the Music/Jingle category, Bronze in the Film Craft category, and Bronze in the Art Direction category.

During the event, Indraneel Chattopadhyay, Director of Brand and Creative Communication, Muhammad Solaiman, Director of Public Affairs, Kingshuk Haque, Director of Customer Management and Experience, and Muhammad Zahidul Islam, Head of Public Communication of Nagad Limited received the awards on behalf of the organization. 

In the 11th edition of the 'Commward Awards' this year, the finest advertising and communication campaigns were recognized in four ranks namely; Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Grand Prix under 26 categories. Various organizations have earned 9 Grand Prix, 31 gold, 59 silver and 93 bronze awards in 2022. From more than 1,331 nominations, 193 were selected as ultimate winners. The initial round of the selection procedure was carried out by more than 136 experienced jurors who were then divided into seven panels; the ultimate winners were chosen by seven grand juries.

On receiving the 'Commward-2022' award, Indraneel Chattopadhyay, Director-Brand and Creative Communication of Nagad said, "Nagad has captivated the hearts of millions of people in just three years. This is because we speak their language and understand the worth of their hard-earned money. We have been able to develop a soul connection with the people of Bangladesh through our services and numerous innovative concepts. This has been possible because of our enthusiastic management's quick decision-making ability, energy, and courage to challenge traditional ways of thinking, accept new ideas and execute them properly. Today, we would like to share the joy of this accomplishment with all of our well-wishers and friends."

