Nagad provides suspicious e-commerce clients' info to law enforcers

Nagad, the mobile financial service of the Postal Department, has handed over the account information to few regulatory authorities and the law enforcement agencies about suspicious transaction with some e-commerce platforms.

Transaction of the accounts was suspended temporarily and an official complaint lodge with the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC), says a press release.

The process of filing a case was underway.

For last few days, some unusual transaction was observed in some Nagad account affiliated with some controversial e-commerce platforms. After analyzing the transactions pattern further, few accounts were suspended temporarily.

At the same time, the list of the accounts was provided to Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) by the most technologically advanced MFS carrier Nagad.

Nagad's Head of External Affairs, Lt Col MdKousarSoukat Ali (Retd) said, "Government's mobile financial service Nagad is technologically one of the most reliable operator of our country.It is quite impossible to penetrate Nagad network for any evil intensions."

After its launch in 26 March 2019, Bangladesh Post office's MFS Nagad is working to bring and ease the financial transaction of the people in digital platform. In last two and a half years, the operator bagged 5.40 crore customers with a daily average transaction of Tk700 crore.

