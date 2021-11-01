Nagad holds workshop on tackling crimes in mobile financing sector

Mobile financial service operator Nagad has organised a workshop to identify, control and prevent the criminal activities in mobile financing sector industry, said a press release issued on Monday.

The workshop, titled 'Identification and Control of Mobile Finance Related Organised Crime' was held at a hotel in the capital recently.

In the daylong awareness campaign, Bangladesh Postal Department's director general Md Siraj Uddin was the chief guest while Nahad's managing director Tanvir A Mishuk was present as the lead patron.

Bangladesh Railway Police's deputy inspector general Md Shah Alam, Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime ADC Sayed Nasrullah and Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit's deputy general manager Md Masud Rana spoke in the occasion as guests.

Bangladesh Postal Department's director general Md Siraj Uddin said, 'I strongly believe that all Nagad employees are working relentlessly working to ensure and enhance the security of the customer accounts. They are taking the right steps in detecting and dealing with such crimes. Today's workshop brings out some important issues which will make them even more confident in the future.'

Nagad's chief executive officer Rahel Ahmed said, 'From the beginning Nagad is working towards the digitalisation of the financial sector of the country. In this effort a major initiative was to ensure the best use of technology. Nagad has distributed 75 per cent of the social safety net allowance in 2021 with transparency,' he said.

'In two and a half years we have secured both local and global recognition and achievement. To make it meaningful and sustainable we have to take customers' security and organized crime in MFS very seriously. And to get idea about money laundering and terror financing such workshops are crucial,' he added.

Nagad's head of external affairs Lt Col Md Kousar Soukat Ali (retd) and general manager LEA DIG (retd) Mahbub was present while providing the certificate to the participants.