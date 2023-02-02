MTB will disburse loan to exporters at 4% interest

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank as PFI for availing Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund (EFPF), which will enables MTB to provide loan to exporter to import and collect their raw materials at 4% interest rate.

MTB's Deputy Managing Director & head of Group ICC, Goutam Prosad Das and head of SME & Agri Banking Division, Sanjib Kumar Dey were present in the event, reads a press release.

In the presence of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder and Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Nasser, the event was presided over by Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Nurun Nahar.

