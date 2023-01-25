MTB Foundation celebrates ‘International Day of Education (IDE) 2023’

To commemorate the 'International Day of Education (IDE) 2023', MTB Foundation recently celebrated this year's theme - 'To invest in people, prioritise education'.

The event was organised at the UCEP-MTB Foundation Johara Samad Technical School premises at Tootpara, Khulna, reads a press release.

Samia Chowdhury, chief executive officer of MTB Foundation; GM Nazrul Islam, branch manager of MTB Khulna branch and Niaz Fatema Siddiqua, head of Technical School, UCEP-MTB Foundation Johara Samad Technical School, Khulna were present on the occasion.

The program began with a rally attended by the students to emphasize the importance of the special day amongst the community. A quiz competition related to the theme for this year was arranged where the students participated with great enthusiasm.

The students got the opportunity to showcase their multifarious talents at the cultural event organised at the school premises. A grand feast for the underprivileged meritorious students was arranged by MTB Foundation as part of the programme.

