MoU signed between BCSIR and Bangamata the Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology

23 May, 2024, 02:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The research cooperation signing ceremony between Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) and the Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST) was held today at 11:00am in the meeting room of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research (BCSIR).

Chairman of BCSIR Professor Dr Md Aftab Ali Shaikh was present as the chief guest and Professor Mohammed Mahbubur Rahman-Vice Chancellor (in charge) of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST) were presented as a special guest. 

The chief guest said that the prime minister is trying hard to promote Science and Technology for creating "Shonar Bangla". So, we need to invest our merit and time to opine with the prime minister's vision. The special guest said that these MOU will transform our teaching labs into research laboratories.

Among others, Md Delwar Hossen, Member (Admin) with Dr Md Nazim Zaman- Member (Science & Technology), Member (Finance), Member (Development), senior scientists, teachers of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST) and other officials were also lived to the said ceremony.

 

BCSIR / Ahsanullah University

