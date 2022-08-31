Employability and Skills Summit 2022 to be held on 1 September

Corporates

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 09:29 pm

Employability and Skills Summit 2022 to be held on 1 September

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 09:29 pm
Employability and Skills Summit 2022 to be held on 1 September

School of Business, Ahsanullah University of Science & Technology, and Thriving Skills are jointly going to hold the Employability & Skills Summit to be held on 1 September at the AUST premises. 

The Summit is supported by Akij Venture Ltd while Maxwell Stamp Limited is the strategic partner, Deepto TV and The Business Standard (TBS) are the media partners, said a press release. 

The objective of the summit is to accelerate skills-focused recruitment. 

The summit will cover different seminars, masterclasses, industry-academia dialogue, and job fairs.  

The summit is taking place to bridge industry and academia to lessen the gap between demand for and supply of skills and Enhancing Job seekers' skills to ensure employability.

Prof Dr Muhamman Fazli Ilahi, vice chancellor of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology will deliver his speech as chief guest at the opening session. 

Thriving Skills founding chairman Syed Nuruddin Ahmed, Shibbir Mahmud, chairman of Swiss Tex Group; Syed Alamgir, CEO & MD of Akij Venture Group, and Masud Khan, chairman of Unilever Consumer Care Ltd, will be the special guests. 

The summit will feature nine masterclasses, 14 organisations' participation, 30+ speakers' insights, and 500+ job seekers' participation.  
 

Ahsanullah University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

11h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

10h | Panorama
Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

11h | Thoughts
Jahura Begum is a day-labourer who says eating here saves her some money. Photos: Nooe-A-Alam

Bhalo Kajer Hotel: Continuing to reward 'good work' in Dhaka

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91

Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91

1h | Videos
Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

2h | Videos
Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

3h | Videos
200-year old floating jute market of Munshiganj

200-year old floating jute market of Munshiganj

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries