Employability and Skills Summit 2022 to be held on 1 September

School of Business, Ahsanullah University of Science & Technology, and Thriving Skills are jointly going to hold the Employability & Skills Summit to be held on 1 September at the AUST premises.

The Summit is supported by Akij Venture Ltd while Maxwell Stamp Limited is the strategic partner, Deepto TV and The Business Standard (TBS) are the media partners, said a press release.

The objective of the summit is to accelerate skills-focused recruitment.

The summit will cover different seminars, masterclasses, industry-academia dialogue, and job fairs.

The summit is taking place to bridge industry and academia to lessen the gap between demand for and supply of skills and Enhancing Job seekers' skills to ensure employability.

Prof Dr Muhamman Fazli Ilahi, vice chancellor of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology will deliver his speech as chief guest at the opening session.

Thriving Skills founding chairman Syed Nuruddin Ahmed, Shibbir Mahmud, chairman of Swiss Tex Group; Syed Alamgir, CEO & MD of Akij Venture Group, and Masud Khan, chairman of Unilever Consumer Care Ltd, will be the special guests.

The summit will feature nine masterclasses, 14 organisations' participation, 30+ speakers' insights, and 500+ job seekers' participation.

