Monno Ceramic becomes Superbrand for second consecutive year

Corporates

Press Release
12 February, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 05:09 pm

Related News

Monno Ceramic becomes Superbrand for second consecutive year

Press Release
12 February, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 05:09 pm
Monno Ceramic becomes Superbrand for second consecutive year

Largest tableware ceramic manufacturer and leading exporter Monno Ceramic was awarded the prestigious "Superbrands" status in the category of "Best Tableware Brand of Bangladesh" for the year 2023-2024.

The recognition has been awarded by the Superbrands organisation, which identifies the most outstanding brands in their respective fields, reads a press release. 

An independent panel of judges made the selection of winners for the prestigious global status. 

In a gala event on 11 February Superbrands Bangladesh, in association with Bangladesh Brand Forum presented the awards to Monno Ceramic along with other prominent brands from various industries. 

The managing director of Monno Ceramic Rasheed Mymunul Islam received the award from Nazia Andaleeb Preema, president of Women in Leadership (WIL) and founder of Bangladesh Creative Forum (BCF). 

Monno Ceramic has been a household brand of Bangladesh for the almost 4 decades, and receiving this award further solidifies the brand image and the vision the company continuously strives to achieve. With a state-of-art production facility, intensive research and development, internationally sourced raw materials and extensive marketing activities, Monno Ceramic has been able to retain its market presence as the most trusted ceramic tableware brand for more than 3 eras.

Monno Ceramic team would like to thank all of its customers, stakeholders and well-wishers in this joyous event, and would like to dedicate this achievement to all of them.

Monno Ceramics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

5h | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

9h | Panorama
Many see Big Oil as profiteering from public misery, so calls for windfall taxes on profits are growing louder. Photo: Bloomberg

Could Big Oil's bumper profits grow bigger?

8h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

49m | TBS Stories
Economy of Bangladesh from the point of view of Kaushik Basu

Economy of Bangladesh from the point of view of Kaushik Basu

1h | TBS Stories
Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

1d | TBS World
How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

1d | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday