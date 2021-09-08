Monno firms go into full production today 

Stocks

TBS Report 
08 September, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 09:58 pm

Related News

Monno firms go into full production today 

The companies are Monno Ceramics, which exports and sells ceramics tableware, and Monno Agro & General Machinery Limited, which produces and sells agro machinery

TBS Report 
08 September, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 09:58 pm
Monno firms go into full production today 

Two listed companies belonging to Monno Group are going into full production on Thursday this year.

The companies are Monno Ceramics, which exports and sells ceramics tableware, and Monno Agro & General Machinery Limited, which produces and sells agro machinery.

Benoy Paul, company secretary of Monno Agro Machineries, told The Business Standard, "Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we could not run the factories in full capacity. Now the Covid situation has improved across the country following vaccination. That is why we have decided to run full operation of the factories." 

Earlier on 10 April last year, Monno Ceramic and Monno Agro shut all business operations and productions for an indefinite period in the wake of the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country. 

During that period, they tried to continue production on a limited scale to meet export orders but due to the deterioration of the situation, the two companies stopped all operations.

Later, on 23 June 2020, the companies announced that they resumed partial operation of their factories by maintaining safety measures.

The two companies could not recover their business from the Covid shocks as their productions were running partially. 

In the first three quarters of fiscal 2020-2021, Monno Ceramic's revenue stood at Tk55.76 crore, and its revenue was Tk109 crore at the same period of FY19 when the company was in full operation.

Its net profit and earnings per share stood at Tk3.97 crore and Tk1.05 respectively in the July-March period of FY21.

At the same period of FY21, Monno Agro's revenue was Tk7.36 crore and it was Tk12.38 crore when the company was running at its full capacity. 

Monno Ceramic's share prices rose 57% to Tk168.3 during the June-September period this year at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

It declared 5% cash and 5% stock dividends for the shareholders for FY20.

Monno Agro's share price also jumped 50% to reach Tk849.4 each at the same period this year. At the end of Wednesday's trading session, its share's closing price stood at Tk836.50.

Top News

Monno firms / Monno Group / Monno Ceramics / Monno Agro & General Machinery Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

1d | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

1d | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

1d | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places