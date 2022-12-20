Monno Ceramic shares soar unusually

Stocks

TBS Report
20 December, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 10:23 pm

Related News

Monno Ceramic shares soar unusually

The company’s net profit fell significantly in Q3

TBS Report
20 December, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 10:23 pm
You will always find some investors sitting in a stock brokerage house in front of the screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
You will always find some investors sitting in a stock brokerage house in front of the screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monno Ceramic's share price has risen 37% in the last 13 trading days, an unusual growth given the tableware manufacturer's net profit and earnings per share (EPS) fell significantly in the third quarter from last year.

Responding to a Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) query over the issue, the company claimed there was no undisclosed information concerning the unusual price growth and increase in the volume of shares.

According to DSE, on 4 December, Monno's shares were priced at Tk105.1 each, but increased to Tk144.4 each on Tuesday.

The company has registered an 81% fall in net profit in the July-September period, the first quarter of the current fiscal year, compared with the same period last year.

In the same quarter, the EPS declined to Tk0.04 from Tk0.21 last year.

In its disclosure to the DSE on 19 December, Monno Ceramic informed that its corporate director Monno Welfare Foundation has expressed an intention to sell six lakh shares of the utensil producer at the prevailing market price in the block market through DSE within the next 30 working days.

The Foundation holds around 1.21 crore shares of Monno Ceramic.

Monno Ceramic claims to be the oldest porcelain and bone china tableware manufacturer and exporter in Bangladesh with clients including some of the largest retailers in USA, Europe and Australia as well as the domestic buyers.

Its production capacity is two million pieces per month as well as 75,000 porcelain and 15,000 bone china pieces per day.

The company got listed on the DSE in 1983.

In the previous fiscal year, the company made a profit of Tk3.89 crore, and paid a 10% cash dividend to the general shareholders.

Monno Ceramics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flying is inarguably the least sustainable travel mode and should be avoided by anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. Photo: Reuters

How bad for the environment is travelling?

12h | Panorama
Village Super Market, Dumuria, Khulna Photography: Vaastukalpa Architects Limited

Tensile Structures: Bending your design into shape

13h | Habitat
Now that Ayesha has completed her Brac apprenticeship, she wants to be an MCP (Master Craft Person) and help other girls like her. Photo: Courtesy

10 years of Brac's Apprenticeship Programme transforming the lives of school dropouts

14h | Panorama
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Sketch: TBS

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed: The man who taught the world how to scale development interventions

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

4h | TBS Entertainment
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

8h | TBS SPORTS
Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

6h | TBS SPORTS
Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

9h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan