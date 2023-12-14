Mohammad Ali takes charge as CIS-BCCI president

Mohammad Ali Deen has officially taken charges as the President of the Commonwealth of Independent States-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CIS-BCCI) for 2023-2026 term.

The transition took place today (14 December) as the outgoing Board of directors, led by Md Habib Ullah Dawn, handed over the responsibilities to the new board at the CIS-BCCI Office, Gulshan-1, Dhaka, reads a press release.

Director of the outgoing board and Vice President of FBCCI Rashadul Hossain Chowdhury took charge as the senior vice president of the new board and vice president of the outgoing board Jadab Debnath have taken over as vice president of the newly elected board.

The new president of CIS-BCCI Mohammad Ali Deen expressed his commitment to bolster the activities of the Chamber in the upcoming days.

"Our collective efforts will drive the growth of the private sector in enhancing our export basket to CIS countries. I urge everyone's collaboration in this journey," he said.

Outgoing President Md Habib Ullah Dawn said, "We've dedicated the past six years to elevating CIS-BCCI to a new height. Our strategic policy initiatives and actions have propelled the business community and the private sector forward. I believe the incoming board will maintain this momentum.

The new Senior Vice President of CIS-BCCI Rashadul Hossain Chowdhury and Vice President Jadab Debnath also delivered their speeches during the programme.

A total of 17 directors were elected for the 2023-2026 board of directors. One president, one senior vice president and one vice president are elected as office bearers among the board of directors.