Mohammad Ali takes charge as CIS-BCCI president

Corporates

Press Release
14 December, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 08:28 pm

Related News

Mohammad Ali takes charge as CIS-BCCI president

Press Release
14 December, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 08:28 pm
Mohammad Ali takes charge as CIS-BCCI president

Mohammad Ali Deen has officially taken charges as the President of the Commonwealth of Independent States-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CIS-BCCI) for 2023-2026 term. 

The transition took place today (14 December) as the outgoing Board of directors, led by Md Habib Ullah Dawn, handed over the responsibilities to the new board at the CIS-BCCI Office, Gulshan-1, Dhaka, reads a press release.       

Director of the outgoing board and Vice President of FBCCI Rashadul Hossain Chowdhury took charge as the senior vice president of the new board and vice president of the outgoing board Jadab Debnath have taken over as vice president of the newly elected board.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The new president of CIS-BCCI Mohammad Ali Deen expressed his commitment to bolster the activities of the Chamber in the upcoming days. 

"Our collective efforts will drive the growth of the private sector in enhancing our export basket to CIS countries. I urge everyone's collaboration in this journey," he said.

Outgoing President Md Habib Ullah Dawn said, "We've dedicated the past six years to elevating CIS-BCCI to a new height. Our strategic policy initiatives and actions have propelled the business community and the private sector forward. I believe the incoming board will maintain this momentum.

The new Senior Vice President of CIS-BCCI Rashadul Hossain Chowdhury and Vice President Jadab Debnath also delivered their speeches during the programme.    

A total of 17 directors were elected for the 2023-2026 board of directors. One president, one senior vice president and one vice president are elected as office bearers among the board of directors.

Commonwealth of Independent States-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CIS-BCCI)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A tribute to the last wild elephants in Bangladesh

A tribute to the last wild elephants in Bangladesh

4h | Earth
Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

6h | Features
How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

12h | Panorama
The consortium organises various teaching programs for junior doctors to stimulate lateral thinking. Photo: Courtesy

Planetary Health Academia: Border is not a barrier for these Bangladeshi-origin physicians

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

47m | TBS Stories
The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

1h | TBS Stories
Why do Argentines prefer the dollar?

Why do Argentines prefer the dollar?

2h | TBS World
Onion crisis: Producers squeezed, consumers pay, traders feast

Onion crisis: Producers squeezed, consumers pay, traders feast

3h | TBS Stories