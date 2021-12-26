CIS-BCCI holds its 6th, 7th & 8th annual general meeting

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 03:22 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 6th, 7th & 8th annual general meetings (AGM) of the Commonwealth of Independent States-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CIS-BCCI) was held at Gulshan Club on Saturday.

During the AGM, CIS-BCCI President Habib Ullah Dawn presented the Annual  Reports of 2019, 2020 & 2021 and explained the future plan of the Chamber along with past activities.

Mohammad Ali Deen, senior vice president of the chamber, presented the Financial Reports for the years 2019, 2020 & 2021. 
 
The General Members along with the Board of Directors/Advisers present in the AGM actively participated in the discussion on the annual report and audit. 

Financial Reports were then approved unanimously.

The Meeting ended with a note of thanks from the Vice President of the Chamber Jadab Debnath.

The AGM was followed by the annual dinner.

