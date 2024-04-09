Mobile users' association calls for uninterrupted signal during Eid

TBS Report
09 April, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 01:36 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Mobile Phone Consumers Association has demanded a seamless network for customers returning home this Eid.

To ensure uninterrupted connection, the association has urged the  Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to give some concession on tower network sharing at least in rural and remote areas during Eid holidays.

"Otherwise, no matter how many other measures are taken, it will not reduce the customer's suffering," Mohiuddin Ahmed, the association's president, said in a press release today.

Network sharing is first and foremost necessary to provide an uninterrupted and quality mobile network to customers back home during Eid. However, the number of base stations required to expand the mobile network and provide quality services has not been implemented till date.

A BTRC directive in 2018 instructed tower companies to build 100% of the necessary towers or base stations at the marginal level but they have only completed 50% of this requirement so far.

As a result, customers face network problems every year before Eid, said Mohiuddin Ahmed. "This dissatisfaction is clear on social media, where many people complain about poor network coverage. Some even resort to unusual locations like streets or trees in search of better connectivity."

Another challenge is power outages, the association mentioned.

"The backup capacity of most towers is limited to 2-3 hours, and generator services are lacking, particularly in rural areas. Currently, household load shedding lasts about five to six hours. This situation raises concerns about potential disruptions to mobile networks or internet services," it said.

To address this issue, the association said cooperation between the power division and the telecommunication ministry is essential.

