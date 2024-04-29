China interested in importing mangoes from Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 05:41 pm

Related News

China interested in importing mangoes from Bangladesh

An expert delegation from China to visit mango orchards and production operations in Bangladesh in June this year

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 05:41 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

China is interested in importing mangoes from Bangladesh this year, said Agriculture Minister Md Abdus Shahid after a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen today (29 April).

"An expert delegation from China wants to visit mango orchards and production operations in Bangladesh during the mango ripening period in early June. Based on the delegation's report, China's customs department will give final approval for the import of mangoes from Bangladesh," he said after the meeting at the Secretariat in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Calling for China's investment in the country's agriculture sector, the minister said the funding, alongside technical cooperation, was needed to modernise Bangladesh's agriculture. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"China's cooperation is needed in this regard especially so that the country's farmers can get modern agricultural machinery at a low price. We can buy machines from China at a relatively low price," he said.

Earlier on the day, the minister held a meeting with Ambassador of the Netherlands in Bangladesh Irma Van Dueren, where they emphasised on increasing mutual cooperation in the agricultural sector and working together on strengthening agricultural research and technology exchange.

The meeting also discussed the construction and operation of an onion storage centre built in Mymensingh's Bhaluka under the initiative of the Netherlands Government. 

"To become self-sufficient in onions, we are emphasising on increasing onion production and preservation. The storage centre under the initiative of the Netherlands government will play a very helpful role in this regard," Abdus Shahid said.

The onion storage facility built at Bhaluka in Mymensingh will be inaugurated by the agriculture minister on 2 May.

Bangladesh / Top News

China-Bangladesh / mango / Mango export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

4h | Brands
China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

7h | Wheels
Despite a slowdown in consumer business after the US sanctions, Huawei’s profits steadily grew thanks to its diversified businesses. Photo: Jebun Nesa Alo

How Huawei diversified business to defy the effects of US sanctions

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The reason why Israel-Pakistan relations were not normal

The reason why Israel-Pakistan relations were not normal

Now | Videos
Dengue could kill 40,000 people in 2024: WHO

Dengue could kill 40,000 people in 2024: WHO

3h | Videos
How Taiwan is taking advantage of the US-China conflict

How Taiwan is taking advantage of the US-China conflict

4h | Videos
Why is China helping Russia despite the risk of US sanctions?

Why is China helping Russia despite the risk of US sanctions?

4h | Videos