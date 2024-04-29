China interested in importing mangoes from Bangladesh

China is interested in importing mangoes from Bangladesh this year, said Agriculture Minister Md Abdus Shahid after a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen today (29 April).

"An expert delegation from China wants to visit mango orchards and production operations in Bangladesh during the mango ripening period in early June. Based on the delegation's report, China's customs department will give final approval for the import of mangoes from Bangladesh," he said after the meeting at the Secretariat in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Calling for China's investment in the country's agriculture sector, the minister said the funding, alongside technical cooperation, was needed to modernise Bangladesh's agriculture.

"China's cooperation is needed in this regard especially so that the country's farmers can get modern agricultural machinery at a low price. We can buy machines from China at a relatively low price," he said.

Earlier on the day, the minister held a meeting with Ambassador of the Netherlands in Bangladesh Irma Van Dueren, where they emphasised on increasing mutual cooperation in the agricultural sector and working together on strengthening agricultural research and technology exchange.

The meeting also discussed the construction and operation of an onion storage centre built in Mymensingh's Bhaluka under the initiative of the Netherlands Government.

"To become self-sufficient in onions, we are emphasising on increasing onion production and preservation. The storage centre under the initiative of the Netherlands government will play a very helpful role in this regard," Abdus Shahid said.

The onion storage facility built at Bhaluka in Mymensingh will be inaugurated by the agriculture minister on 2 May.