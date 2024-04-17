Md Moidul Islam Promoted as DMD of EXIM Bank

Corporates

Press Release
17 April, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 09:16 pm

Md Moidul Islam Promoted as DMD of EXIM Bank

Press Release
17 April, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 09:16 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Md Moidul Islam has been promoted as Deputy Managing Director of EXIM Bank.

Prior to his promotion, he was Additional Deputy Managing Director of the Bank.

He started his banking career as a Probationary Officer at Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd in 1992 after obtaining post graduation and honors degree in Economics from Jahangirnagar University. He joined EXIM Bank as Senior Principal Officer in 2001 and performed as regional Manager and Branch Manager in different important branches of Dhaka division.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Moidul Islam, an expert in Shariah-based investment management, has been honored and awarded gold medal from board of directors as the best banker. He has completed Banking Diploma from IBB and become the Associate Member of the institution. He also visited to India, Bhutan, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, KSA, Turkey, UK and Canada to participate in higher specialized training programs organized by various foreign banks.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

5h | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

9h | Panorama
Eco Network collaborated with ethnic minority community of Bandarban and installed solar power plants to promote renewable energy. PHOTO: COURTESY

Meet the trailblazing Bangladeshi ‘Diana Legacy Award’ winners

11h | Pursuit
A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a store in Gurugram, India on 11 December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Young adults are drinking less in global north, but more in global south

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

17m | Videos
What the City Bank MD says about the merger

What the City Bank MD says about the merger

3h | Videos
Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

3h | Videos
Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

5h | Videos