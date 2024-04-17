Md Moidul Islam Promoted as DMD of EXIM Bank

Md Moidul Islam has been promoted as Deputy Managing Director of EXIM Bank.

Prior to his promotion, he was Additional Deputy Managing Director of the Bank.

He started his banking career as a Probationary Officer at Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd in 1992 after obtaining post graduation and honors degree in Economics from Jahangirnagar University. He joined EXIM Bank as Senior Principal Officer in 2001 and performed as regional Manager and Branch Manager in different important branches of Dhaka division.

Moidul Islam, an expert in Shariah-based investment management, has been honored and awarded gold medal from board of directors as the best banker. He has completed Banking Diploma from IBB and become the Associate Member of the institution. He also visited to India, Bhutan, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, KSA, Turkey, UK and Canada to participate in higher specialized training programs organized by various foreign banks.