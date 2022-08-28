Md Afzal Karim joins Sonali Bank as CEO & MD

Md Afzal Karim has joined the state-owned Sonali Bank Ltd as its CEO and Managing Director on Sunday (28 August).

Before joining, he paid tribute to the portrait of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at Bank Bhaban.

He was appointed to this position by the consent of the Bangladesh government provided through the letter dated 14 August 2022 of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, reads a press release.

Prior to his new assignment, he served Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHFC) as the Managing Director.

He had previously worked as Deputy Managing Director of Sonali Bank Limited and Bangladesh Krishi Bank respectively.

Karim was only awarded the Integrity Award among all MDs and CEOs of banks and financial institutions under Financial Institution Division, Ministry of Finance for 2021-2022 financial year in recognition of his honesty and efficiency.

Having 27 years of diversified experience in banking, Md Afzal Karim started his career in Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation as Senior Principal Officer in 1995 and later on served as Deputy General Manager and General Manager (Current Charge) in BHFC and General Manager of Bangladesh Krishi Bank with the responsibilities of various departments.

Before joining BHFC, he worked for eight years in various responsible positions in four other domestic and foreign organisations including government institutions, the release adds.

He obtained BSC in Mechanical Engineering from Khulna University of Engineering and Technology.

He also obtained Post Graduate Diploma in Industrial Management (PGDIM) from Bangladesh Institute of Management (BIM) and MBA (Major in Finance & Banking).

He participated in various training courses, seminars and workshops on banking activities held at home and abroad and travelled to various countries including Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Italy.