MCCI leaders call on Salman F Rahman

A delegation of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has paid a visit to Salman F Rahman MP, private industry and investment adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The MCCI leaders led by MCCI President Md Saiful Islam called on the lawmaker on Tuesday (22 February) at his office located at Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), reads a press release.

Other members of the MCCI delegation were Senior Vice-President Kamran T Rahman, Vice-President Habibullah N. Karim, Directors Syed Tareque Md Ali, Nihad Kabir, Anis A Khan, Hasan Mahmood, and Syed Nasim Manzur