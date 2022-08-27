MBL hosts tree plantation, food distribution programme marking National Mourning Day 

Corporates

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 04:10 pm

Related News

MBL hosts tree plantation, food distribution programme marking National Mourning Day 

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 04:10 pm
MBL hosts tree plantation, food distribution programme marking National Mourning Day 

Mercantile Bank Limited has hosted tree plantation and food distribution programme in Mercantile Bank General Hospital (proposed) Premises at Uttara in Dhaka to observe National Mourning Day on the occasion of the 47th Martyrdom Anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

MBL Chairman Morshed Alam, MP inaugurated the programme as the chief guest Friday (26 August), said a press release.  

MBL Director Mosharref Hossain, Managing Director and CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury and Additional Managing Director and CRO Mati Ul Hasan, spoke on the occasion.

Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, CFO Dr Tapash Chandra Paul, SEVPs Asim Kumar Saha, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, Company Secretary Abu Asghar G Haruni, Mercantile Bank Securities CEO KM Kutub Uddin Romel, and MBL Asset Management CEO Mohammad Samir Uddin along with other senior executives and officers were also present.

MBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How agriculture redefined humanity’s carb intake

6h | Food
Photo: Collected

Three bakeries baking loaves with love

5h | Food
Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

4h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Why students are leaving Bangladesh?

1h | Videos
Nawazuddin set to play transgender woman in Haddi

Nawazuddin set to play transgender woman in Haddi

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Tips to build the ultimate gaming setup

4h | Videos
Enjoy new salad recipe every day

Enjoy new salad recipe every day

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally