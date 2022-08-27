MBL hosts tree plantation, food distribution programme marking National Mourning Day 

Mercantile Bank Limited has hosted tree plantation and food distribution programme in Mercantile Bank General Hospital (proposed) Premises at Uttara in Dhaka to observe National Mourning Day on the occasion of the 47th Martyrdom Anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

MBL Chairman Morshed Alam, MP inaugurated the programme as the chief guest Friday (26 August), said a press release.

MBL Director Mosharref Hossain, Managing Director and CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury and Additional Managing Director and CRO Mati Ul Hasan, spoke on the occasion.

Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, CFO Dr Tapash Chandra Paul, SEVPs Asim Kumar Saha, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, Company Secretary Abu Asghar G Haruni, Mercantile Bank Securities CEO KM Kutub Uddin Romel, and MBL Asset Management CEO Mohammad Samir Uddin along with other senior executives and officers were also present.