Mercantile Bank holds training on cash management

Banking

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 04:19 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank holds training on cash management

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 04:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank Training Institute organised a virtual training on "Cash Management: Detection and Disposal of Forge and Mutilated Notes" recently. 

Cash officers from various branches across the country participated in the online programme, said a press release. 

Shamim Ahmed, deputy managing director & CAMLCO of the bank inaugurated the virtual training. 

In his speech, Shamim Ahmed advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the central bank circulars and guidelines related to cash management in discharging their assigned responsibilities. 

Md Sahadat Hussain, joint director of the department of currency management of Bangladesh Bank and Muhammad Khorshed Alam, vice president & head of general banking division of MBL head office conducted the virtual sessions. 

Javed Tariq, principal of MBTI moderated the online programme.

MBL / Merchantile Bank / Cash Management / training

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Since the start of the year, Bitcoin has fallen by 12.5 percent. Photo: Reuters

After crypto’s cold winter, expect springtime for Web 3.0

2h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

6h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

20m | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

20m | Videos

Chrome is changing its logo

25m | Videos
Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

30m | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad