Mercantile Bank donates agricultural machineries at Senbag in Noakhali

Mercantile Bank Limited has donated agricultural machineries at Senbag in Noakhali to ensure food security of the country.

Ten power tillers have been distributed to the farmers of 9 union parishads and one pourasava of Senbag Upazila from the Bank's special CSR fund in an occasion arranged at Senbag Upazila Agriculture Office on Monday (21 August), reads a press statemnent.

Morshed Alam, MP, chairman of Mercantile Bank Limited, was present as the chief guest.

Md Junaed Alam, upzila agriculture officer, and Iqbal Hossain Patwari, officer-in-charge of Senbag Police Station, were the special guests.

Mohammad Zahir Alam, Head of MBL Senbag Branch, Kamal Uddin Chowdhury, local representative, distinguished businessmen and farmers were also present on the occasion.