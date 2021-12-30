Mercantile Bank opens 35 new agent banking outlets

Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL) has launched 35 more new agent banking outlets to provide basic banking services across the country.

MBL Managing Director and CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury inaugurated the 35 agent banking outlets virtually on Thursday as the chief guest, said a press release.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD and CRO of the bank, delivered his speech on the occasion as special guest, while Adil Raihan, DMD and CSBO, delivered welcome speech.

Among others, Darpan Kanti Roy, head of Agent Banking Division, and senior executives of the bank were present at the ceremony.

At present, the total number of agent banking outlets of MBL is 162.

Customers can easily enjoy any banking service, such as opening different A/Cs and deposit schemes, or cash deposit, withdrawal, transfer, and remittance, using biometric authentication.