MBL organises seminar on cyber security

Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL) recently organised a day-long virtual seminar on "Celebration of Cyber Security Awareness Month-October 2022' on 15 October as part of the global Celebration of Cyber Security Awareness month.

Some 226 MBL officials from all over the country, including all senior management of the bank, head of respective divisions at Head Office, head of Branches, in-charge of Uposhakhas, CEO of Mercantile Bank Securities Limited, CEO of MBL Asset Management Limited were present in the session.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of the bank inaugurated the virtual programme and advised the participating officers to strictly follow all the cyber security policies and guidelines in all aspects of banking operations.

Mati Ul Hasan, additional managing director & CRO broadly highlighted the cyber risks and the significance of adequate awareness for staying safe in cyberspace.

SM Tofayel Ahmad, joint director, Bangladesh Bank and Rezaur Rahman, Incident handler, BGD e-GOV CIRT, Ministry of Post, Telecommunication & IT, enlightened the seminar with their insightful speeches.

Muhammad Mahmud Hasan, EVP & CTO, talked about the impact of cybercrime on personal & professional life.

In the closing remarks, Faisal Hossain, FVP & CISO of the bank presented the achievements of MBL in Information Security along with the key directives on cyber assurance.

Javed Tariq, Principal of the Training Institute moderated the virtual programme.

