Marico’s Parachute Advansed launches onion hair growth oil in Bangladesh

MARICO Bangladesh Ltd has recently launched Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Growth Oil, the first ever hair growth oil in which the nourishment of coconut oil is enhanced by the power of onion extracts and vitamin E to boost hair growth.

The new Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Growth Oil launched from the trusted house of Parachute Advansed is a non-sticky oil with an uplifting floral fragrance, reads a press release.

Hair growth has always been a major concern for every girl and onion juice has been used as a super ingredient at home to boost hair growth for many years. However, the unpleasant lingering smell of onion oil and the process of extracting the onion juice makes it difficult for people to use it. A hassle-free solution for the problem comes in the form of the all-new convenient formula of onion oil that has a fragrant floral smell and provides the same benefit of hair growth with all the nutritional benefits of onion extracts, along with the added benefits of Vitamin E and coconut oil.

Regarding the launch of Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Growth Oil, Rajat Diwakar, country head of Marico Bangladesh Limited said, "At Marico Bangladesh, we believe in creating innovative solutions that meet the evolving desires of consumers. We are happy to introduce Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Growth Oil, a convenient solution that meets the desire of women across the country."

Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Growth Oil comes in bottles of 200 ml at Tk180, and can be found for purchase at local super shops, departmental stores and e-commerce platforms of the country.