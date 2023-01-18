Marico’s Parachute Advansed launches onion hair growth oil in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
18 January, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 04:19 pm

Related News

Marico’s Parachute Advansed launches onion hair growth oil in Bangladesh

Press Release
18 January, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 04:19 pm
Marico’s Parachute Advansed launches onion hair growth oil in Bangladesh

MARICO Bangladesh Ltd has recently launched Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Growth Oil, the first ever hair growth oil in which the nourishment of coconut oil is enhanced by the power of onion extracts and vitamin E to boost hair growth. 

The new Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Growth Oil launched from the trusted house of Parachute Advansed is a non-sticky oil with an uplifting floral fragrance, reads a press release.

Hair growth has always been a major concern for every girl and onion juice has been used as a super ingredient at home to boost hair growth for many years. However, the unpleasant lingering smell of onion oil and the process of extracting the onion juice makes it difficult for people to use it. A hassle-free solution for the problem comes in the form of the all-new convenient formula of onion oil that has a fragrant floral smell and provides the same benefit of hair growth with all the nutritional benefits of onion extracts,  along with the added benefits of Vitamin E and coconut oil. 

Regarding the launch of Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Growth Oil, Rajat Diwakar, country head of Marico Bangladesh Limited said, "At Marico Bangladesh, we believe in creating innovative solutions that meet the evolving desires of consumers. We are happy to introduce Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Growth Oil, a convenient solution that meets the desire of women across the country."  

Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Growth Oil comes in bottles of 200 ml at Tk180, and can be found for purchase at local super shops, departmental stores and e-commerce platforms of the country. 

 

Marico Bangladesh Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

7h | Pursuit
Is capitalism racist?

Is capitalism racist?

7h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Always racing to meetings? It is slowing you down

7h | Pursuit
Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

24m | TBS Stories
Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

2h | TBS Insight
13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

7h | TBS Career
U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC