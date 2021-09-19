Marico Bangladdesh Ltd introduces new talent value proposition

Marico Bangladesh Limited recently introduced its new Talent Value Proposition (TVP) which focuses on nurturing the growth of its members.

The three key focus pillars for the new TVP are: go beyond, grow beyond, and be the impact.

The first pillar is designed to help bring out the entrepreneurial streak within employees and encourage them to take calculated risks, keeping aside the fear of failure.

Under the second, members will be encouraged to collaborate, and become active participants in the inclusive growth of the organisation.

Under the last pillar, members will be encouraged and empowered to take action that drives positive change in the world around them.

Shyamal Kishore, HR director of Marico Bangladesh, said that Marico strongly believes that business and talent aspirations complement each other.