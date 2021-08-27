Marico deposits Tk2.2cr to Labour Welfare Fund

Marico’s contribution to the foundation this year is 17.4% higher than the previous year

Marico Bangladesh Limited has recently deposited Tk2.2 crores to the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation under the Ministry of Labour and Employment for the 2020-21 financial year.

Marico's contribution to the foundation this year is 17.4% higher than the previous year, the company said in a press statement on Thursday.

The cheque was handed over to State Minister for Labor and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian by the representatives of the Workers Profit Participation Trust Fund at the secretariat in Dhaka.

From the trust fund, its Chairman Elias Ahmed, Secretary and Head of Accounts Atiar Rahman, Director of Legal & Corporate Affairs at Marico Christabel Randolph, Additional Secretary and Director General of Bangladesh Worker Welfare Foundation Begum Jebunnesa Karim were also present on the occasion.

Ashish Goupal, managing director and CEO of Marico Bangladesh, said, "Despite the covid-19 pandemic Marico delivered benchmark business performance and we take great pride in the commitment of our members which underlies this performance."

"It was a year of growing together in the face of adversity, in our portfolio, profits and purpose and we are proud to be able to contribute from those profits to the Labour Welfare Foundation," he added.

According to the Bangladesh Labour Act, the fund provides assistance to the workers of the formal and informal sectors in the treatment of accidental deaths in workplaces, injuries, incurable diseases, and also for the higher education of meritorious children of the workers.

