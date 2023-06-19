Malik Mohammad promoted to COO of Square Toiletries

19 June, 2023, 09:10 pm
Malik Mohammad promoted to COO of Square Toiletries

19 June, 2023, 09:10 pm
Malik Mohammad promoted to COO of Square Toiletries

Square Toiletries Limited has promoted Malik Mohammed Sayeed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. 

Malik Mohammed Sayeed served Square Toiletries Limited as Head of Operations from 2018 before being promoted to the position, reads a press release.  

Malik Mohammed Sayeed pursued his post-graduation from IBA, University of Dhaka and joined the company as a Brand Executive back in 2002, and currently has over 20 years of experience in the FMCG sector. 

Earlier, he had displayed intriguing performance as Head of Operations, Head of Marketing and many other important roles of the company. 

He has a distinguished track record of managing all business components during his period as Head of Operations. 

Anjan Chowdhury, Managing Director of Square Toiletries Limited, said, "I am delighted to announce the promotion of Sayeed as the COO of Square Toiletries. I am certain that he will lead the Square Toiletries to greater heights."

